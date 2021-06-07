Parliament to convene for only one day this week

Parliament will convene for only one day this week, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.

He said the decision was taken during a party leaders meeting held today.

Accordingly, Parliament will convene from 10.00 am to 04.30 pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

The decision to limit Parliament proceedings this week was taken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing the third wave of the coronavirus.

A rapid increase in the number of people infected with the virus has been noted over the past several weeks.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa is among those receiving treatment after being infected with the virus. (Colombo Gazette)