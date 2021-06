Over 180 people have been detected with Covid in Avissawella, officials said.

Officials said that 187 people were detected with the virus in Avissawella over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

They were among 589 people detected with the virus in the Colombo District during this period.

A total of 2,976 people were detected with the virus in Sri Lanka during the 24-hour period ending at 6am today. (Colombo Gazette)