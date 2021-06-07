Counter Terrorism Investigation Unit gazetted as detention facility

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a gazette notice naming the Counter Terrorism Investigation Unit as a place of detention.

The gazette had been issued on Friday 4th June as a notification under Section 9 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

“I , Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President do hereby notify that the premises specified in the Schedule hereto, shall be a place of detention for the purposes under Section 9 of the Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act , No. 48 of 1979,” the gazette notice said.

The schedule lists the Counter Terrorism Investigation Unit in Colombo as a place of detention.

Section 9 refers to the detention of suspects arrested under the PTA.

Accordingly, the facility will be used to detain suspects arrested under the PTA.