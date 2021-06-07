Air Force Cessna 150 makes emergency landing in Trincomalee

An Air Force Cessna 150 plane made an emergency landing in Trincomalee today.

The plane is used for training purposes by the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The Sri Lanka Air Force said that the plane made an emergency landing near the Nilaveli beach in Trincomalee.

According to the Sri Lanka Air Force, the plane made the emergency landing after facing technical difficulties.

There were no casualties reported as a result of the incident and the two pilots have been rescued.

The Sri Lanka Air Force said that the pilots of the pane managed to avert a deadly accident by landing safely.

An investigation over the incident has been launched. (Colombo Gazette)