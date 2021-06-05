No limit on number of tourists arriving in Sri Lanka via bio bubble

There is no limit on the number of tourists arriving in Sri Lanka via the bio bubble, the Tourism Ministry said today.

A maximum of only 75 passengers are permitted to arrive in Sri Lanka in an aircraft if they are not arriving via the Sri Lanka Tourism Bio Bubble Route.

However, there is no limit in the number for passengers permitted to arrive via the Sri Lanka Tourism Bio Bubble Route holding tourist visas, resident visas and dual citizens.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Ministry said that foreign nationals arriving via the Sri Lanka Tourism Bio Bubble Route with an approved Electronic Travel Authorization do not require any further approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka or the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority.

Dual citizens, resident visa holders and Sri Lankan passport holder family members of foreign passport holders arriving via the Sri Lanka Tourism Bio Bubble Route with a confirmation letter from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority and a confirmed booking at a Level 1 Hotel do not need further approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka.

Airlines have been instructed to adhere to the provisions of the instructions issued by the Tourism authorities. (Colombo Gazette)