Navy rescues 29 people trapped by floods in Puttalam

The Navy has rescued 29 people trapped by floods in the Puttalam District.

According to the Navy media unit, the 29 people including women and children were from ten families.

They were trapped by rising flood waters in the Kiriyankalli, Pulichchikulam and Battuluoya areas in the Puttalam District.

The Navy said that it has deployed 16 relief teams, including the Rapid Response Rescue and Relief Unit (4RU), in the Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and North Western Provinces.

The Navy said it has also deployed flood relief teams to Gampaha, Ja-Ela, Ragama, Bulathsinhala, Paragoda in the Gampaha and Kalutara Districts as well as Thawalama, Hiniduma, Nagoda, Eppala, Ethimale and Athuraliya in the Galle and Matara Districts, Kiriyankalli, Pulichchikulam and Baththuluoya in the Puttalam District and Elapatha and Kalawana in the Ratnapura District.

The Navy has also kept additional relief teams on standby to engage in flood relief operations at short notice. (Colombo Gazette)