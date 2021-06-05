CID grills MV X-Press Pearl crew on cargo

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has questioned the crew of the ship MV X-Press Pearl with regards to the cargo.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that 16 statements have been recorded so far in connection to the fire on the ship.

The ship and the cargo were destroyed in a fire which lasted for several days in Sri Lankan waters.

A criminal investigation was launched over the incident after Sri Lanka suffered extensive damage to the environment.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a special team, including CID officers and members of the Government Analyst Department and others had visited the location where part of the ship sank.

He said that samples and photographs were taken at the location.

The Police Spokesman also said that statements have been recorded from the captain of the ship and the crew while email communications have also been analysed.

DIG Ajith Rohana also said that the chief officer of the ship was questioned for a period of two days over the cargo plan of the vessel.

A petition was filed in court calling for an extensive investigation into the fire on the ship MV X-Press Pearl.

A Fundamental Rights (FR) petition was filed at the Supreme Court by the Centre for Environmental Justice (CEJ) together with a group of fishermen.

The court has been requested to instruct authorities to conduct a systematic probe into how the vessel had entered Sri Lankan waters. (Colombo Gazette)