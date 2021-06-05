Allianz Lanka, Ideal Motors and First Choice partner to offer insurance benefits to new vehicle owners

Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited (Allianz Lanka) joined hands with Ideal Motors and its subsidiary Ideal First Choice to facilitate free motor vehicle insurance for its vehicles in selected classes and vehicle damage repairs at Ideal First Choice and Ideal Motor Body & Paint Workshops Island-wide.

By way of this partnership, Ideal will offer free insurance to all brand new, Mahindra commercial two wheel and three-wheel vehicles. In addition, they will offer attractive benefits to new vehicle owners who acquire their insurance from Allianz. Ideal have a wide network of garages in key locations across the island, which have been incorporated into the Allianz Lanka garage network. As such policyholders will have access to these garages in the unfortunate event of any vehicle repairs or any other requirement. Furthermore, these garages are equipped to handle repairs of multi branded vehicles at all their locations, making this an additional advantage for policyholders.

Allianz Lanka policyholders will have a single point of contact at Ideal and special attention will be given to Allianz accident repairs. Special discounts on genuine Mahindra vehicle parts will also be offered to policyholders.

“We have a clear view of what we want Allianz to look like in the future; simple, digital and scalable. Partnerships such as this with Ideal Motors and First Choice, is another step towards enabling us to achieve this,” said Gany Subramaniam, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited. “Our policyholders will have access to the wide network of Ideal First Choice garages located across the entire island, offering them greater convenience. We are assured that this partnership will give our policyholders the support they need in securing their future and thereby building confidence in tomorrow.”

“We are excited of the potential this partnership with Allianz Lanka has to offer both our current and future customers. As a pioneer in the motor and after-sales service industry in Sri Lanka, we are more than confident that our state-of-the-art facilities can provide the service excellence that Allianz policyholders are looking for,” said, Nalin Welgama, Chairman, Ideal Motors (Pvt) Ltd / Ideal First Choice (Pvt) Ltd.