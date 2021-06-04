Sri Lanka bans arrivals from South Africa and South America

Sri Lanka has banned arrivals from South Africa and South America with immediate effect.

The ban has been enforced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic spreading rapidly in those countries.

In accordance with instructions received from the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation all online and offline airlines have been informed that passengers with a travel history (including transit) in the past 14 days to South Africa and countries in South America will not be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka with immediate effect.

South America includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The ban already imposed for incoming passengers with a travel history (including transit) to India and Vietnam in the past 14 days will continue to be in force. (Colombo Gazette)