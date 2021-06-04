SLCERT says websites not compromised

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Government websites have not been compromised as claimed in certain media reports, the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) said today.

SLCERT Information Security Engineer Deena Dayalan told Colombo Gazette that authorities were investigating the alleged incidents.

Earlier, it was reported that several websites including that of the Presidential Secretariat, Foreign Ministry, Medical Research Institute, and the Survey Department had been hacked.

Deena Dayalan pointed out that the websites had not been compromised but had been affected due to other website-related updates.

He said websites carry out search engine optimization, which is an update where metadata is added to the search engine for the website to show up on Google.

Some websites have included the Government websites as part of their metadata, due to which the Government websites have been affected, Dayalan said.

The SLCERT Information Security Engineer said this does not mean that the Government websites have been compromised.

Deena Dayalan further said measures are being taken to address the issue. (Colombo Gazette)