Minister says he allowed Piumi and others to get their clothes

Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara today insisted that he had not ordered a bus transporting model Piumi Hansamali and others to a quarantine facility to turn back but only allowed them to return to take their clothes.

Issuing a statement, Weerasekara said that he had received a telephone call from a lawyer saying Hansamali and others who were ordered to be quarantined this week for attending a party at a Colombo hotel, did not have their basic clothes when they were packed into a bus.

The Minister said that he had also received a telephone call from Hansamali requesting that she and the others be allowed to go home and take their basic clothing before being taken to the quarantine facility.

He said that a similar request was made by event organiser Chandimal Jayasinghe.

Weerasekara said that he had then agreed to the request and communicated it to the Police.

The Minister denied claims that he had ordered the bus to return or for the authorities to free Jayasinghe and Hansamali. (Colombo Gazette)