Coronavirus claims another 48 lives including 18 at home

The coronavirus has claimed another 48 lives including that of 18 people who were at home.

The Health Ministry said that the 48 people included 23 females and 25 males.

Among them, 18 had died at home, 29 while being treated at hospital and one on admission to hospital.

The latest victims are residents of Bogawanthalawa, Maskeliya, Mudungoda, Colombo 13, Kolonnawa, Kalutara North, Mathugama, Kirimetiya, Kandy, Nawana, Radawana, Rajagiriya, Colombo 10, Thihariya, Attanagalla, Welioya, Ragama, Yatawaththa, Jalthara, Nuwara Eliya, Galpatha, Thunmodara, Pasyala, Galgamuwa, Megodawewa, Galnewa, Horiwila, Avissawella, Pupuressa, Thorayaya, Melsiripura, Aulegama, Kurunegala, Indulgodakanda, Narammala, Polgahawela, Moragollagama, Alawwa, Bandarakoswaththa, Badulla, Hanguranketha, Payagala, Beruwala and Kirimetiyawa.

The death toll from the pandemic has now risen to 1656. (Colombo Gazette)