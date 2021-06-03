UK to put Sri Lanka on the travel red list from June 8

By Easwaran Rutnam (@easwaranrutnam)

The United Kingdom has decided to include Sri Lanka on the travel “red list” from 8th June.

British nationals have been told not to visit any country on the red list.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that Sri Lanka is currently on the amber list and will move to the red list at 4am on Tuesday 8 June.

“If you arrive in England after then you need to follow the red list rules,” the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said.

Travellers from countries on the UK red list, even if they have been vaccinated, must take a COVID-19 test before travelling to the UK, must book a quarantine hotel package which includes taking two COVID-19 tests and complete a passenger locator form.

After arriving in England they must quarantine in a managed hotel and undergo two COVID-19 tests. (Colombo Gazette)