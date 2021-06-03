Probe launched after suspect dies following arrest

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A probe has been launched into the death of a 22-year-old suspect who had fallen ill while in the custody of the Batticaloa Police.

An officer attached to the Batticaloa Police told Colombo Gazette that the suspect was arrested at 02 am today.

The suspect who is a resident of Batticaloa was arrested for the possession of Methamphetamine aka ICE.

However, the suspect had fallen ill suddenly while in the custody of the Batticaloa Police.

The Police officer said the suspect was thereafter admitted to the Batticaloa Hospital around 03 am after which he had been pronounced dead.

He said the Batticaloa Police have commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of death. (Colombo Gazette)