Landslide and flood warning issued for several areas

A landslide and flood warning has been issued to several parts of the country due to the inclement weather.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said the warning has been issued to the Galle, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Colombo, Matara, and Nuwara Eliya Districts.

The public has been requested to remain vigilant of landslides due to heavy showers in the relevant areas.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department has warned that minor floods could occur in several areas due to the heavy rains experienced this morning.

The Department said minor floods could occur in the Gampaha, Minuwangoda, Ja-Ela, Millaniya, Kalutara, Horana, Ingiriya and Mathugama areas.

It further said the water levels in the Kalu and Kelani Rivers are rising due to the heavy rains which could result in a minor flood situation.

The Meteorology Department has forecasted that heavy rains exceeding 150mm can be expected in the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces today.

The Department said heavy rains can be expected in the Galla, Matara, and Nuwara Eliya Districts as well. (Colombo Gazette)