Australia today expressed solidarity with Sri Lanka as both countries face the impact of the global COVID-19 crisis.

The Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka David Holly and Australian Defence Adviser Captain Ian Cain today handed over 6,300 kilograms of Australian supplied Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to General Shavendra Silva, Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak.

At the handover ceremony, High Commissioner Holly said “Australia expresses solidarity with Sri Lanka as we both face the impacts of the global COVID-19 crisis together. In particular, the Australian Department of Defence is pleased to support Sri Lanka’s armed forces in their effort to counter COVID-19 by providing much needed equipment to protect those on the frontline in Sri Lanka”.

The PPE consisted of 16,500 high quality coveralls, 25,000 surgical face masks, 100,000 gloves manufactured in Sri Lanka by Australian firm Ansell, 175 goggles and 15 (25 litre) cool boxes to transport vaccines and will support Sri Lanka’s efforts to minimise further transmission of COVID-19.

The Australian government’s support to Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 response now totals AUD 11.7 million (approx. LKR 1.8 billion) including support to the Ministry of Health to strengthen national laboratories, as well as providing crucial food and hygiene items to Sri Lankan communities.