Travel ban extended till 14th June

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The islandwide travel restriction enforced in the country has been extended till 04 am on the 14th of June.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the travel ban has been extended at the request of health experts.

He said health experts had pointed out that a 14-day restriction will not be sufficient to contain the rapidly spreading third wave of the coronavirus.

The health experts had requested a 21- day cycle to curtail the spread of the virus in Sri Lanka.

As a result, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 together with the health experts has decided to extend the travel ban until 14th June.

The islandwide travel restriction was imposed from the 21st -28th May, with it being relaxed on the 25th of May for the public to purchase essential goods.

The Government later announced that it will be extended till the 7th of June, and will be relaxed on the 31st of May and the 4th of June.

However, the Government again announced that it will not relax the travel restriction as informed earlier.

Concerns were raised by various health experts and the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) claiming that a 14- day restriction is insufficient. They had made repeated calls for a 21-day uninterrupted cycle.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said a decision has now been taken to further extend the travel ban, which will have covered a period of 23-days on the 14th of June.

He said this will cover the period claimed to be sufficient to curtail the virus by the GMOA and health experts. (Colombo Gazette)