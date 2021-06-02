Sri Lanka yet to submit compensation claims to ship owners

Sri Lanka is yet to submit claims to obtain compensation from the owners of the ship, MV X-Press Pearl.
State Minister of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal, and Public Sanitation Dr. Nalaka Godahewa told Daily Mirror that discussions are still ongoing to make an interim claim.
He said that the Attorney General is to meet the stakeholders tomorrow (Thursday) to reach a conclusion on the claim.
Dr. Godahewa said that there are various aspects to be considered before deciding on the full claim to be made.
Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera had said earlier that the environmental damage cannot be repaired even if the compensation is Rs. 100 billion.
Your Excellency President Gotabaya Rajapaksa,
Inastructions given to the Chairman of Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) on Tuesday to tow the vessel into deeper seas in order to prevent further marine pollution is a “GREAT DECISION” Sir. The NATION knows that there is a great guardian at the helm of Governace of our “Motherland”.
BUT LEASE KINDLY TAKE STERN ACTION ON THIS DISASTER AND FIND OUT THE TRUTH BEHIND THIS GREAT DISASTER THAT HAS PUT OUR “MAATHRUBOOMIYA” IN GREAT PERIL, EXCELLENCY SIR.
YOU ARE THE ONLY LEADER IN THE HISTORY OF SRI LANKA WHO CAN PUT AN END TO THE MISERY OF CORRUPTION THAT OUR “MAATHRUBOOMIYA” HAS BEEN SUBJECTED TO BY UNSCRUPULOUS
POLITICIANS, GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS, BUSINESS MAGNATES AND OTHERS. YOU DID WIN THE RUTHLESS WAR AGAINST THE LTTE IN 2009, YOU CAN WIN THIS WAR AGAINST CORRUPTION TOO, YOUR EXCELLENCY SIR.
This does not happen as a result of a mistake. This only happens because of corruption. Take a look at the “worst marine environmental “disaster,” created by these officials and the catastrophe facing our people.
How did the Port Authority staff who allowed this MV X-Press Pearl ship to get close to Colombo Habour allow the ship to come close to the port when they saw / noticed the “smoke” without taking proper action?
They must take full responsibility for this great catastrophe. They are now trying to cover up the truth by deceiving the president. Could it be the act of politicians to help these government employees? Maybe with them the shipping agent is trying to cover it up or wipe it under the “carpet” .The government must take strong decisions in this matter to save the country.
In this case Our President must save our country, “MAATHRUBOOMIYA” from such a catastrophe in the future due to the possibility of “CORRUPT” officials working hand in hand with multinational corporations for the benefit of a few million dollars for their personal gain.
Noor Nizam – Peace and Political Activist, Political Communications Researcher, SLFP/SLPP Stalwart, Convener “The Muslim Voice” and Member “Viyathmaga”.