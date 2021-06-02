Sri Lanka yet to submit compensation claims to ship owners

Sri Lanka is yet to submit claims to obtain compensation from the owners of the ship, MV X-Press Pearl.

State Minister of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal, and Public Sanitation Dr. Nalaka Godahewa told Daily Mirror that discussions are still ongoing to make an interim claim.

He said that the Attorney General is to meet the stakeholders tomorrow (Thursday) to reach a conclusion on the claim.

Dr. Godahewa said that there are various aspects to be considered before deciding on the full claim to be made.

Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera had said earlier that the environmental damage cannot be repaired even if the compensation is Rs. 100 billion.