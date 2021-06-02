Over 100 new cases detected in Colombo MC area

Over 100 new Covid cases have been detected within the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) limits in the 24- hour period ending at 06 am today.

Officials said a total of 115 infections were detected in the 15 Colombo Municipal Council areas.

The highest number of cases of 33 were found in Borella, while 26 cases were found in Fort.

Nine infections were reported from Dematagoda, eight from Hulftsdorp, seven from Mattakkuliya, six from Narahenpita, and five each from Pettah and Bloemendal.

Four cases have been found in Wellawatte, three each from Slave Island, Bambalapitiya, and Cinnamon Gardens, and one case each from Colpetty, Maradana, and Grandpass.

Meanwhile, in the other areas of the Colombo District, 92 more Covid cases have been detected in Mount Lavinia during this period.

Eighty-two cases were also found in Piliyandala, while 47 infections were reported from Moratuwa, and 41 from Dehiwala.

Among the 531 cases reported from the other areas in the Colombo District, 27 were from Meepe, 26 from Hanwella, 21 from Avissawella, 17 from Mirihana, and 16 from Homagama.

Fifteen cases each were reported from the Kottawa, Modara, and Padukka areas, while 14 cases were found in Maharagama, 11 in Kosgama, and ten each in Nawagamuwa and Thalangama.

The Colombo District reported a total of 646 Covid cases in the 24-hour period ending at 06 am today. (Colombo Gazette)