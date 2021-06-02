Nations Trust Bank extends support to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital – Kalubowila with portable Ventilator donation

Nations Trust Bank initiated the donation of a portable ventilator to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital (Kalubowila) in its efforts contribute towards the nation’s current requirements to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The medical equipment was handed over to Dr Pradeep Wijesinghe, Acting Director – Kalubowila Hospital on the 25th of May 2021, in the presence of Nations Trust Bank’s Director/Chief Executive Officer, Priyantha Talwatte, Group Company Secretary, Theja Silva and Chief Marketing Officer, Sanjaya Senarath.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to provide support to our community as and when called upon. When the Colombo South Teaching Hospital – Kalubowila had a dire requirement of a portable ventilator to effectively treat COVID 19 patients, the Bank gladly step in to play our corporate social responsibility role. On behalf of all Nations Trust Bank stakeholders, I take this opportunity to thank Dr. Pradeep Wijesinghe and his staff at Colombo South Teaching Hospital by extending our utmost gratitude to all the frontline healthcare workers who risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of all Sri Lankans during this pandemic.” said Nations Trust Bank’s Director/Chief Executive Officer, Priyantha Talwatte.

The Bank continues to actively support the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As the 1st wave hit the country in 2020, Nations Trust Bank donated 4500 medical scrub suits to healthcare workers and provided ration packs to low-income communities around its locality. Further, in its commitment towards the cause, the Bank introduced several strategic initiatives to support the pandemic hit SME sector and in turn, the revival of the national economy.

Transport ventilators also known as Portable Ventilators have been identified by medical researchers to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); a common condition experienced by many COVID-19 patients. This machine is often used while moving a critical patient with breathing issues to control the patient’s peak inspiratory pressure (PIP) and breathing rate, while keeping a positive end expiratory pressure (PEEP).

Dr Pradeep Wijesinghe, Acting Director at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital – Kalubowila expressed his appreciation towards the donation from the Bank. “With the surge of COVID patients coming into our hospital for treatment, transport ventilators have become one of the most essential medical equipment in managing the transportation of critical COVID patients whether we are moving a patient from a ward to the ICU or transferring them to a different hospital. We’re extremely grateful for this generous donation from Nations Trust Bank as this machine will help us be one step ahead in the fight against the virus.”

