Microsoft to power Sri Lanka’s first virtual investment forum as official technology partner

Microsoft will be the official technology partner for the upcoming Sri Lanka Investment Forum 2021 and Microsoft Teams will become the platform of choice to host the country’s first-ever virtual investor forum. Microsoft Teams, the hub for team collaboration, will help bring in investment opportunities to the attention of potential investors across the globe.

The first-of-its-kind virtual investment forum will be powered by Microsoft Teams and led by the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI), Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC). Microsoft will be, extending its technology expertise by conducting exhibitor training sessions, setting-up and managing the Microsoft Teams live events from 7-9 June 2021.

According to a joint statement from BOI, CSE, and CCC: the event is expected to attract investment interest from around the world, including high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. The event will discuss the macroeconomic landscape in Sri Lanka and will highlight all major projects and ventures open for direct investment while also featuring the investment case for CSE-listed companies.

The Government of Sri Lanka set a target of USD 2.5 billion in foreign direct investments for 2021. The investment could play a significant role in helping the country drive accelerated economic growth and development by bridging the gap between domestic savings and investment.

The virtual forum will feature an eminent line-up of speakers, presenters and panelists including policymakers and business leaders who are expected to collectively make the case for investment in Sri Lanka. It will also facilitate investors to engage one on one with key project owners and leading listed companies.

The Microsoft Teams live event will create an entirely new experience for participants across different time zones. The event will further create more opportunities and insight into how the Microsoft Teams platform can be used, apart from video conferencing and creating real-time conversations and content. Microsoft Teams reached 115 million daily active users in October 2020, reflecting the continued demand for Teams as the lifeline for remote and hybrid work and learning.

“We are happy to partner with BOI, CSE, and CCC in facilitating this unique virtual investment forum on Microsoft Teams,” said Hasitha Abeywardena, Country Manager, Microsoft Sri Lanka and Maldives. “Foreign domestic investments are at the heart of economic growth and can help Sri Lanka graduate to the upper-middle income country status as per the World Bank and such initiatives by key institutes of the Country are welcomed. It is an honour to have this investment forum be hosted on Microsoft Teams. We will continue to invest in our greatest assets—our people and technology—so that people and organizations in every industry stay agile and resilient in this new era.”

To learn more about Sri Lanka Investment Forum 2021, visit https://www.invest-srilanka.lk/