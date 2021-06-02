Heineken Lanka Limited shifts head office to Vauxhall Street in Central Colombo

Heineken Lanka Limited recently announced its head-office premises shift to a larger more spacious location on the 7th Floor of Aitken Spence Tower 2, at No. 315, Vauxhall Street Colombo 2, to keep pace with its expansion plans.

The new, more progressively modern office has been designed in line with the expectations of the current generation of employees and features informal break out areas, intimate meeting pods, a dedicated lunchroom and recreational facilities such as indoor and outdoor terrace bars. Other advantages to employees include an open office single floor concept that facilitates greater collaboration among departments and a more convenient location in the heart of Colombo. The company has also implemented a flexible work policy which allows employees to either report to work during a flexible work window or work from home 2 days of the week; facilitating better work-life balance for employees.

Speaking at the opening of the new office, Dusty Alahakoon, Managing Director, Heineken Lanka Limited said, “We are very pleased to move to our new office premises and anticipate this move to be the catalyst that will bring about even greater results as we strive to take the company to new heights. In our design, we have attempted to combine aesthetic appeal, comfort, and convenience to make this an inclusive space for all employees.”