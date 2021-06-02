First Capital records highest ever PAT of Rs. 2.09 Billion

First Capital Holdings PLC recorded a Consolidated Profit after Tax of LKR 2.09Bn for the financial year 2020/21. The results show a significant growth compared to Consolidated Profit after Tax of LKR 1.07Bn recorded in the previous year. The Total Comprehensive Income recorded for year 2020/21 is LKR 2.01Bn compared to LKR 1.04Bn reported in the previous year. Meanwhile, the Company’s financial position remains strong with total assets of LKR 36.7Bn and Equity in excess of LKR 4.8Bn. First Capital is a member of the Janashakthi Group.

Commenting on the Company’s performance Nishan Fernando, Chairman, First Capital Holdings PLC, said, “Our progress during the year is a testament to our strength as a trusted institution with a history of over 35 years.”

First Capital’s Primary Dealer division contributed LKR 1.83Bn in Profit after Tax for the year 2020/21, strengthening its position as market leader.

The Company’s Corporate Finance division contributed Profit after Tax of LKR 265Mn for the financial year. Moreover, the division mobilized over LKR 10.5Bn in listed and unlisted debentures during the period.

The Company’s Wealth Management division recorded a Profit after Tax of LKR 83Mn for the year, delivering its best financial results to date. The division showed significant growth in its assets under management from LKR 26.4Bn (31st March 2020) to end at LKR 45.2Bn as at 31st March 2021.

The Company’s benchmark unit trust, the First Capital Money Market Fund has been the fastest growing fund in its category (Open-Ended Money Market Fund) to surpass LKR 20Bn in Assets.

The Company’s Stock Brokering division recorded a substantial increase in Profit after Tax of LKR 75Mn for the year 2020/21.

Commenting on the Company’s progress Dilshan Wirasekara, Director/ Chief Executive Officer, First Capital Holdings PLC, said, “this year we have delivered our best financial performance in history. As we embark on a new strategic plan, designed to steer our future growth, we remain optimistic about our ability to deliver value to all our stakeholders.”

Further reinforcing the Company’s stable financial position, ICRA Ratings upgraded First Capital Holdings PLC to [SL]A with a Stable outlook.

First Capital Holdings PLC declared an interim dividend of LKR 5/- per share amounting to LKR 506.25Mn for the year 2020/21 in March 2021.