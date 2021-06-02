Capitol TwinPeaks to embody “Life at its Peak” with 40,000 sqft of luxury facilities and amenities

Capitol TwinPeaks, the 50-storey twin-tower, mixed residential development under the Sanken Group, announced the unveiling of 40,000 sq ft of luxury amenities and facilities. The modern conveniences and comforts made available to residents of TwinPeaks are offered at a comparatively lower entry point, whilst ensuring the very pinnacle of vertical living in the heart of Colombo.

The project which offers 400+ apartments set out amidst a twin complex – connected by South Asia’s highest sky bridge – is a resultant of the collaboration between the illustrious P&T Group – Singapore; and one of Sri Lanka’s most highly sought after design & build firms – Sanken. With both Contractor (Sanken Construction) and Developer (Capitol Developers) as members of Sri Lanka’s premier construction giant (the Sanken Group) – the Capitol TwinPeaks complex is set to stand as a landmark amidst landmarks.

Speaking with Capitol Towers, Managing Director – Rohana Wannigama, stated: “TwinPeaks offers an elite lifestyle, unlike any other that allows owners to reside in the heart of Colombo whilst having direct access to a plethora of modern amenities and facilities, that cater to the needs of every member of the family. Whilst residents of the TwinPeaks complex secure an apartment with the potential for high capital gains and rental yields, they also gain convenience, through these curated amenities and facilities – at a comparatively lower entry point within the market, when investing at TwinPeaks.”

The amenities and facilities available to residents include a variety of restaurant/ bar venues, including al fresco dining options; a spa, laundromat, mini mart & pharmacy, salon, party lounge, function room, sensory garden, bbq pit, outdoor living, kids’ pool, dance studio, gym with steam room, reading corner, kids’ play area, games room, an infinity pool, business centre, zen garden, sky bridge, lantern court; and more!

Concluding, Wannigama stated: “The project’s 40,000 sqft provides numerous options to live, work and play whilst at home, whether entertaining guests, hosting an event, choosing dining options, providing toddlers a safe space for play, and even providing mum and dad multiple spaces to relax and rejuvenate in. The provisions and layout of every aspect at the TwinPeaks complex is well thought out and consists of anything and everything a modern family may need – including providing elderly residents a safe haven, with every amenity and facility a mere elevator ride away.”

The project, located adjacent to the Beira Lake, with views of the Indian Ocean, Port City and Colombo Cityscape embodies the harmony of real estate excellence achieved by the group. Capitol TwinPeaks is a product of the construction and design expertise of the Sanken Group and is expected to provide higher rental yields and capital gains through an optimal product mix and unit price, whilst ensuring green living.