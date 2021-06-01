Two foreigners in Sri Lanka found to be infected

Two foreigners in Sri Lanka have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

The two foreigners were found to be positive in PCR test results obtained during a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Details of the two foreigners were not immediately made available.

The detection comes as Sri Lanka today (1st June) reopened its borders for tourists to visit the country.

Borders have been reopened after Sri Lanka temporarily suspended international flights from 21 May to midnight of 31st May.

The Government, however said that flights from India will remain suspended.

Sri Lanka also banned travellers from Vietnam with effect from yesterday (Monday).

The Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority Capt. Themiya Abeywickrama said all airlines have been informed in this regard.

He said the prohibition includes those arriving from Vietnam on transit to Sri Lanka as well.

The move comes after Vietnam announced that it had detected the Indian variant of the coronavirus recently which is highly transmissible.

Sri Lanka has so far detected the Indian variant on a passenger who was undergoing quarantine at a quarantine centre.

However, the authorities had assured that the variant had not entered the community due to the early detection and isolated treatment of the infected person. (Colombo Gazette)