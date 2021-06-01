Transco Cargo Australia opens its own Sri Lankan office to bring world-class freight forwarding and logistics services to the local market

Transco Cargo (Aus) Pvt Ltd, a leading freight forwarding and logistics service provider in Australia has launched its Sri Lankan office, Transco Cargo (Pvt) Ltd, to provide world-class freight and logistics services to the local market.

Incorporated in 1991, Transco Cargo Australia is a Sri Lankan-owned and operated shipping company with 30 years of experience in the freight forwarding and logistics industry. The company provides Air Freight and Sea Freight Services that includes Commercial Cargo, Personal Effects, Automobile Logistics, Agriculture Logistics, E-Commerce Logistics (Specialized in Amazon Shipment Handling), Courier as well as Warehousing and Distribution. Its team is made up of highly-trained and experienced professionals who provide clients expert advice and service on all matters relating to their import and export needs.

As the Sri Lankan office of one of the premier freight forwarding and turnkey logistics providers in Australia, Transco Cargo (Pvt) Ltd offers high-level logistics and shipping solutions and services to clients by utilising its professional network of global agents to facilitate end-to-end freight forwarding and logistics operations via air, sea and road freight. The company’s core logistics and shipping services include freight forwarding via sea, air, and land, customs brokerage services, haulage, and warehousing solutions, as well as imports and exports to/from Sri Lanka. With its wide network of reliable overseas agents, Transco Cargo offers importers and exporters in Sri Lanka the most favorable rates and routing options to benefit their needs and requirements. From the moment a shipment order has been placed, the company’s professional and highly experienced team works diligently to fast-track the processes and monitor the progress from moving the cargo from suppliers to the final point of delivery. Transco Cargo’s growing client portfolio includes some of Sri Lanka’s largest conglomerates with business interests in numerous industries. The company is also making plans to rapidly expand its business operations beyond freight forwarding and into multiple new areas of business in order to drive future growth.

Transco Cargo Australia on the other hand can assist in all international freight movements with weekly sailings to most transshipment hubs. Its master consolidations operate to transshipment hubs such as Port Kelang, Singapore, and Colombo while also offering Transshipment to/from other Pacific countries such as New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa and providing global import services to every major port in Australia. It also has a business unit that specializes in personal effects cargo shipping to various destinations worldwide including UK, Dubai, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Mauritius, Philippines, Fiji, USA, Canada, and Pacific countries.