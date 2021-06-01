Sysco LABS wins in “Best Innovation in Internal Process” category at SLASSCOM National Ingenuity Awards 2020

Sysco LABS was recently named as a winner of the provincial award for the Western Province in the “Best Innovation in Internal Process” category at the SLASSCOM National Ingenuity Awards for 2021. Winning the accolade, was the Sysco Unified Test Automation Platform (SUTAP) team.

SUTAP is a Test Automation Platform which was built in-house at Sysco LABS to create a common testing platform, which could be used across Sysco’s entire organization. This was done to standardize and unify testing, as well as to make it easier for different stakeholders to access test reports with easy-to-understand dashboards, enabling simpler decision making. Built using open-source technology, the platform has saved more than $1m USD annually.

Receiving the award on behalf of the team was Quality Engineering Lead – Rifad Mohamed at the awards ceremony organized by SLASSCOM on the 31st of March 2021 at the Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo.

The Ingenuity Awards were held to celebrate and support tech innovation and innovators in Sri Lanka by recognizing outstanding solutions and services in product engineering, business process management, or process improvement and the event featured the awards ceremony where eminent professionals in the ICT sector come together to celebrate the industry, network and share knowledge.

About Sysco LABS

Sysco LABS is the innovation arm of Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the world’s largest foodservice company. Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare, and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations.

Operating with the agility and tenacity of a tech–startup, powered by the expertise of the industry leader, Sysco LABS is perfectly poised to reimagine one of the world’s largest industries.

Our engineering teams based out of Colombo, Sri Lanka and Austin and Houston, TX, innovate across the entire foodservice journey – from the enterprise grade technology that enables Sysco’s business, to the technology that revolutionizes the way that Sysco connects with restaurants and the technology that shapes the way those restaurants connect with customers.

Our technology is present in the sourcing of food products, merchandising, storage and warehouse operations, order placement and pricing algorithms, the delivery of food and supplies to Sysco’s global network, the in-restaurant dining experience of the end-customer and much more.