The Police Headquarters in Fort is likely to be shifted to Pepiliyana.

A policy decision has been taken by the Cabinet in this regard.

In 2012 there had been a proposal to shift the Police Headquarters to Mirihana.

However, Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekera had proposed at the Cabinet meeting yesterday that the Police Headquarters be shifted to Pepiliyana.

Accordingly, a policy decision was taken to shift the Police Headquarters to Pepiliyana. (Colombo Gazette)