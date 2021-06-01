Government dismisses claims Sri Lanka a dumping ground for China

The Government today dismissed claims that Sri Lanka is a dumping ground for Chinese garbage.

Cabinet co-spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said that such claims are mere gossip and not backed with facts.

Rambukwella told reporters today that it is a “joke” to claim Sri Lanka is importing garbage from China.

The Government also insisted that China can decide the cost of the Sinopharn vaccine sold to any country.

Cabinet co-spokesman, Udaya Gammanpila told reporters today that the Sri Lankan Government cannot decide or comment on the price of the vaccine.

He said that only the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka or the Chinese Government can comment.

However, he added that the vaccine has been sold to Sri Lanka at a lower price than the price given to other countries.

The Cabinet co-spokesman was responding to a question raised at the post Cabinet press conference today on allegations that the Sinopharn vaccine is being sold at a higher cost to Sri Lanka.