Another 63 cases detected in Mount Lavinia, 51 in Moratuwa

Another 63 coronavirus cases have been detected in Mount Lavinia and 51 in Moratuwa, officials said today.

They were among 2,912 people detected with the virus in Sri Lanka over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of them, 490 people were detected with the virus in the Colombo District.

From the cases detected in the Colombo District, 33 were from Boralesgamuwa, 32 from Welikada, 28 from Avissawella, 25 from Mulleriyawa, 21 from Kosgama, and 20 from Kottawa.

A total of 50 cases were reported in the Colombo Municipality areas, with less than 10 cases each found in all 15 areas.

The highest number of Covid cases in the Gampaha District was detected in Biyagama with 51 infections, followed by 45 from Kelaniya, 43 in Dompe, 42 in Ragama, 28 in Divulapitiya, 22 each in Gampaha and Ja-Ela, and 21 in Nittambuwa.

The Kandy District detected a total of 261 infections, with 78 cases in Menikhinna, 36 in Teldeniya, 35 in Kandy, 26 in Galagedera, 18 in Wattegama, 16 in Hasalaka, and 11 in Peradeniya.

A total of 260 cases were found in the Kalutara District, with the highest number of 58 infections reported from Bulathsinhala, followed by 38 from Meegahathenna, 36 from Kalutara North, 19 from Agalawaththa, 18 from Kalutara South, and 16 from Dodangoda.

Among the 150 cases detected in the Batticaloa District, 65 were from Eravur, 40 from Kokkadicholai, 17 from Valachenai, and 15 from Batticaloa.

The Jaffna District reported a total of 149 infections, with 42 from Jaffna, 23 from Tellipalai, 19 from Kankesanthurai, 16 from Manipay, and 12 from Sandilipay.

Among the 145 detected in the Kurunegala District, 36 infections were from Kurunegala, 29 from Wellawa, 22 from Mawathagama, and 20 from Rideegama.

The Matale District reported 126 cases, with 50 from Matale, 28 from Rattota, and 24 from Mahawela.

A total of 124 cases were detected in the Anuradhapura District, with 25 cases from Anuradhapura, 24 in Kekirawa, 16 in Medawachchiya, 14 in Horowpathana, and 11 in Thambuttegama.

Eighty-one coronavirus cases were found in Trincomalee, among the 111 cases detected in the Trincomalee District.

Less than 110 cases each were found in the remaining Districts of the country. (Colombo Gazette)

