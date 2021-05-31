UNP Working Committee nominates Ranil for Parliament

The Working Committee (WC) of the United National Party (UNP) has nominated party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to fill the National List seat in Parliament.

UNP sources said the party will now take a final decision on the matter after consulting Wickremesinghe.

Earlier a number of UNP seniors had also proposed that Wickremesinghe return to Parliament through the National List seat.

The UNP suffered a humiliating loss at the last General Election and failed to secure a single seat in Parliament.

However, the UNP managed to secure a National List seat based on the total votes it received at the polls in August last year.

UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardena told Colombo Gazette that the UNP was unanimous in its decision to nominate Wickremesinghe to fill the National List seat.

There was speculation earlier that UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene will fill the vacant seat. (Colombo Gazette)