Sri Lanka bans travellers from Vietnam

Sri Lanka has banned travellers from Vietnam with immediate effect.

The Civil Aviation Authority said passengers with a travel history to Vietnam in the past 14 days will not be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka.

The Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority Capt. Themiya Abeywickrama said all airlines have been informed in this regard.

He said the prohibition includes those arriving from Vietnam on transit to Sri Lanka as well.

Capt. Themiya Abeywickrama added that the travel ban has been imposed with immediate effect and will be in place until further notice.

The move comes after Vietnam announced that it had detected the Indian variant of the coronavirus recently which is highly transmissible.

Sri Lanka had detected the Indian variant on a passenger who was undergoing quarantine at a quarantine centre.

However, authorities have assured that the variant has not entered the community due to the early detection and isolated treatment of the infected person. (Colombo Gazette)