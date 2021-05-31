Softlogic Life launches ‘Call a Doctor’ facility to safeguard policy holders’ health during pandemic

As part of their sincere efforts to further support and protect their policy holders, Sri Lanka’s fastest growing life insurer Softlogic Life, recently launched a completely free, 24/7 healthcare service, ‘Call a Doctor’, to enable their customers and employees to consult the expertise of qualified, experienced doctors via a phone call at any time.

Further, upon the instruction of a doctor, the ‘Call a Doctor’ facility enables customers to get medicine delivered to them in these times of uncertainty. Policy holders and employees can also gain assistance with locating the nearest hub to conduct PCR tests that are prescribed by doctors, reimburse PCR test costs according to policy terms and seek support with hospitalization requirements. All such services are being provided based on availability, with strict consideration to the prevailing government regulations and guidelines.

“As the pandemic continues to disrupt the everyday lives of our customers we are pleased to launch this digital healthcare facility for those who are anxious about their health and need to reach out to a doctor. ‘Call a Doctor’ focuses on ensuring continuity of care amid strict movement restrictions, by leveraging the power of telemedicine and digital channels. The pandemic has proven the essential value of telehealth as hospitals and treatment centers become overwhelmed and social distancing has become the order of the day. It particularly allows patients stuck in vulnerable areas to access the healthcare they really require. Softlogic Life will continue to stand by all our stakeholders and the healthcare community as we face this health crisis with the power of innovation and empathy for one another,” Softlogic Life Managing Director, Iftikar Ahamed stated.

As social distancing and movement restrictions become more prevalent due to the rapidly progressing pandemic in the country, the demand for telehealth services had seen a spike to meet the physical and mental needs of people. In such a context, ‘Call a Doctor’ was launched as a timely initiative to empower those who look to Softlogic Life for protection.

Softlogic Life was one of the first Life Insurers to announce coverage for COVID-19 and medical expenses for those being cared at intermediate care centers. The company has also enabled contactless facilities for the purchase of life insurance that can be accessed through their team of Life Advisors. Their product is also available to Dialog subscribers who can simply access the facility by dialing #107# from the safety of their homes. Their “Life Up” App which has been providing contactless means of paying claims and other insurance services since the inception of the brand in 2017 continues to deliver great value and bridges the distance between the customers and the company despite the prevailing conditions.

The ‘new normal’ practices and regulations around work, education, healthcare, business operations and social constructs have affected people in various ways and bringing about stresses that were not previously prevalent. In such a context, Softlogic Life as a brand is committed towards driving a great quality of life among all Sri Lankans, and has innovated numerous initiatives to take on the pandemic’s rapidly evolving challenges.

Softlogic Life is well known to have led many industry first initiatives in Sri Lanka such as the one day claim payment process, the revolutionary mobile insurance solutions that are some of the most essential insurance services that are available at this time of need.

About Softlogic Life

Softlogic Life Insurance PLC is a subsidiary of Softlogic Capital PLC and is part of the Softlogic Group, which is recognized as one of Sri Lanka’s most diversified and fastest-growing conglomerates with interests in Healthcare, Retail, ICT, Leisure, Automobiles and Financial Services. Significant stakeholders in the company include global investor Leapfrog Investments.