Registrar of marriages who gave refuge to Zahran Hashim arrested

A registrar of marriages who gave refuge to the main accused in the Easter Sunday attacks, Zahran Hashim, has been arrested.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the suspect had given refuge to Zahran Hashim in the year 2017.

A clash had taken place in 2017 in Kattankudy between two groups which involved Zahran Hashim.

The Police said that Zahran Hashim and four others had fled to Oluvil following the clash.

Following extensive investigations it was found that Zahran Hashim and four others had sought refuge at the residence of a registrar of marriages in Oluvil.

The Police said that the registrar of marriages had promoted extremism and provided refuge to Zahran Hashim on a number of occasions.

As a result, the Terrorism Investigations Division arrested the registrar of marriages in Oluvil last night (Sunday).

The 55-year-old registrar of marriages is being questioned further. (Colombo Gazette)