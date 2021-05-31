oDoc – HUTCH Suwa Sarana to support the pandemic response by providing free telemedicine services to all Sri Lankans

In a pioneering initiative to support the health care sector, HUTCH has joined forces with the leading telemedicine provider oDoc to launch the oDoc-HUTCH Suwa Sarana initiative to offer telemedicine services free of charge, to all Sri Lankans during the present travel restrictions. Through this CSR initiative, all Sri Lankans regardless of their mobile network operator will be able to obtain free medical advice from the safety of their homes by dialing 078 8777222.

oDoc – Hutch Suwa Sarana service will enable people to stay safe at home and schedule an appointment over the phone with an SLMC registered General Practitioner. In addition to the medical advices, the users can also can obtain certified digital prescriptions through this service.

Commenting on the new initiative, HUTCH CEO, Thirukumar Nadarasa said, “Telemedicine has a huge potential to serve the country particularly in this sort of a situation where the health care sector needs more support. It can play a major role in allowing Sri Lankans to stay indoors and obtain necessary advice and prescriptions from a qualified and trusted GP. We are proud to be at the forefront of this initiative together with oDoc and provide free telemedicine access to all Sri Lankans during this pandemic.”

This timely initiative is rolled out as an outcome of the groundbreaking partnership between HUTCH and oDoc to offer oDoc telemedicine services that has been launched to HUTCH subscribers at an affordable price. The service is offered at an introductory rate of just Rs.199+ taxes per consultation.

CEO, oDoc, Heshan Fernando said, “We are committed to help our country in this emergency situation. Telemedicine is the need of the hour as hospitals see an upsurge in patients amid the Covid-19 crisis. With HUTCH onboard with us, we are confident that we can provide a great relief to the health care providers by further expanding our services. Our partner GPs, having identified the gravity of the situation, are ready to serve around the clock and help patients with hassle free services 24/7. We invite everyone to avail this free service by staying safe at home.”