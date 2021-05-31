Large stock of weapons falls into the sea off Galle

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A large stock of weapons fell into the sea off Galle, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told Colombo Gazette that the incident had occurred when weapons were being transferred onto a vessel that was anchored off the coast of Galle.

The Sri Lanka Navy had loaded weapons onto a vessel that was en route to the Red Sea.

A Navy service boat was moving the weapons onto the ship when the net had snapped due to rough seas, resulting in a stock of weapons falling into the sea, he said.

Captain de Silva said 36 weapons and a stock of ammunition have fallen into the sea.

He said the Sri Lanka Navy has launched a search operation to find the weapons and stock of ammunition. (Colombo Gazette)