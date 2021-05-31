Imperial College of Business Studies presents prestigious University of the West of Scotland (UWS) full scholarships to two top achievers

Imperial College of Business Studies (ICBS), one of the fastest growing education providers in Sri Lanka, has offered University of the West of Scotland (UWS) full scholarships to two high-achieving Advanced Level (A/L) students to pursue the BA (Hons) International Business & Finance degree programme.

Having recognised the significant potential of these two brilliant students, Anjalee and Amandhi, ICBS made arrangements to present them with the scholarships prior to the release of their A/L results. Titled “Young Business Leaders Digital Challenge”, the scholarships were awarded after a series of evaluations carried out digitally in June 2020 when the country was in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both students are currently pursuing higher education at ICBS where they are currently following the 2nd semester of their 1st year. Anjalee studied her Ordinary Level (O/L) examination at Sujatha Vidyalaya and her A/L examination at Visakha Vidyalaya where she ranked 8th in the island and 4th in the district in the Commerce stream. Amandhi, a student of Visakha Vidyalaya, was ranked 42nd in the island and 19th in Colombo at her A/L examination.

The BA (Hons) International Business & Finance is a 3-year -time degree programme with a curriculum that comprehensively encompasses globally recognised professional qualifications such as CIMA and ACCA. It is the only degree to provide exemptions across, 12 professional qualifications (Exemptions and Direct Memberships) including 13 exams exemptions out of 16 for CIMA and 9 exams exemptions out of 13 for ACCA with direct membership to associate level of CPA Australia. UWS is the first University Partner of CIMA in Sri Lanka to be eligible for 13 exam exemptions out of 16 which leaves students needing to complete only 3 exams to complete the CIMA qualification through a special route termed the FLP (Finance Leadership Programme).

The University of the West of Scotland (UWS) is the most preferred Public University in Scotland and has four Campuses in Scotland and one in England. It is part of the “Top 600 World University” as well as the “Top 150 World Young University”, rankings and is widely considered one of the best most modern universities in the UK. As a government university in Scotland, UWS provides 25 Full Scholarships annually, for deserving Sri Lankan students, with each scholarship worth Rs.1.5 million to pursue a BA (Hons) International Business & Finance degree locally.

Since its inception, ICBS has established itself as a leading Business School in Sri Lanka and has coached over 50,000 students to date. ICBS was accredited by CIMA (UK) as a ‘Learning Partner Institute’ in 2004 and is also a Gold Approved Learning Partner (ALP) of ACCA. With a branch in Kandy also accredited as a Learning Partner Institute in 2013, ICBS became the only institute in South East Asia, the Middle East and North Africa to have 2 Premium Learning Partner Institutes, an accolade that ICBS holds, to date. It is the only Business School in Sri Lanka with global exposure having partnerships in India, Bangladesh, and the Middle East.