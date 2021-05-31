Impact of travel ban being closely monitored

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The impact of the travel ban currently in force is being closely monitored, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said today.

He told Colombo Gazette that the travel restriction was imposed to curtail the spread of the third wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The islandwide travel restriction has been constantly monitored since being implemented, while it was reviewed over the weekend.

The travel restriction has so far resulted in a good impact with regard to the containment process, the Army Commander said.

General Shavendra Silva pointed out there were instances of people attempting to misuse the permits issued for essential services to travel during the travel restriction.

He said however, this has less impact on the containment process, as all shops and public places have been closed during the travel ban.

The Army Commander added that the authorities will monitor the islandwide travel ban today as well.

An islandwide travel restriction was imposed from the 21st -the 28th of May, with it being relaxed on the 25th of May for the public to stock up on essential goods.

However, the Government decided to extend the travel ban till the 7th of June, with it being relaxed on the 31st of May and the 4th of June.

The Government decided against relaxing the travel ban, and said it will continue uninterrupted till the 7th of June.

All stores, supermarkets, and other public places have been closed and have been advised to operate a delivery service, while only pharmacies are allowed to remain open during this period.

Only essential services have been permitted to operate during the islandwide travel restrictions, with staff members allowed to travel with their Office ID or document requesting to report to work. (Colombo Gazette)