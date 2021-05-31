Gamini Marapana appointed Port City Commission Chairman

President’s Counsel (PC) Gamini Marapana has been appointed as the Chairman of the Port City Commission.

Treasury Secretary S R Attygalle, Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama, Saliya Wickramasuriya, Kushan Kodithuwakku, Jerad Ondachchi and Rohan De Silva have been appointed as the members of the Commission.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane last week signed and validated the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill.

Thereby the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act will be implemented in full.

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill was passed with amendments in Parliament on 20th May 2021.

The Bill was passed with 149 parliamentarians voting in favour and 58 against it during the third reading. (Colombo Gazette)