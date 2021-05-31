Director SANASA life insurance Mr. Puvendran Gajendra elected to the council of CMA Sri Lanka

Puvendran Gajendra, a Director of Sanasa Life Insurance, has been elected to the council of the Institute of Certified Management Accountants of Sri Lanka.

CMA Sri Lanka was established in 1999 with the technical support of CMA Canada (now CPA Canada) and the financial assistance of the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) thereafter incorporated in April 2009 as the National Professional Management Accounting Institution in Sri Lanka by Act of Parliament No.23 of 2009.

Mr. Gajendra became an Associate Member of the Institute of Certified Management Accountants of Sri Lanka in the year 2009 and he was admitted as a fellow member in the year 2019. Mr. Gajendra has worked on a number of projects representing the Institute up to now.

Mr. Gajendra stated that he was very pleased to be elected to the Council for the first time when he contested first time for the council election and that he hopes to continue to work with dedication for the future of the organization and the accounting industry as well.

Mr. Gajendra is a Fellow Chartered Accountant by profession and is a partner of Kanesalingam & Co., & D. S. Kahawita & Co., ( Firm of Chartered Accountants). He joined Sanasa Life Insurance in 2019 as a member of the Board of Directors and also serves as the Chairman of the Sanasa Life Audit Committee.