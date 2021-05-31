Criminal investigation underway over fire on X-Press Pearl

A criminal investigation is underway over the fire on the ship, X-Press Pearl.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has taken over the investigations.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickremeratne had instructed the Police to hand over the investigations to the CID.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a ten-member Police team is investigating the incident.

He said that statements will be recorded from the captain of the ship and the engineer.

The Police Spokesman said that statements will also be recorded from the rest of the 25-member crew of the ship.

The captain and the crew are currently staying at a hotel in Wellawatte.

The fire on the ship MV X-Press Pearl has had a serious impact on the environment with debris spread mostly between Negombo and Moratuwa.

A cleanup operation is underway on the beach as bags full of plastic and other hazardous material continue to get washed ashore.

The Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) said that major damage has already been caused to the environment as a result of the blaze on the ship which has lasted for over a week. (Colombo Gazette)