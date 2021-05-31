Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piumi Hansamali arrested for hosting a party

Model Piumi Hansamali and event organizer Chandimal Jayasinghe have been arrested for hosting a birthday party at a five-star hotel in violation of the quarantine law.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the two suspects were arrested by the Fort Police over the party that had been held in Colombo last night.

He said between 22-25 people are said to have attended the event, while 12 of the attendees have already been identified by the Police.

The Fort Police have launched an investigation into the incident, while they are monitoring CCTV footage of the event to identify the remaining guests who had attended the party.

DIG Ajith Rohana said Chandimal and Hansamali will be produced before the Hulftsdorp Court today.

He said they have held a party at a time when public gatherings and parties have been banned under the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health earlier in May.

The Police spokesman said charges will be filed against the suspects under the quarantine law.

Piumi Hansamali and Chandimal Jayasinghe were later released on bail after being produced in court today.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspects were released on a personal bail of Rs. 1 million each. (Colombo Gazette)