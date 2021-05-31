21 panchayats in J-K’s Srinagar to establish Covid Care Centers

Srinagar administration has been directed to establish five bedded Covid Care Centres in all 21 panchayats of the district by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in an effort to tackle the second wave of Covid-19 the Jammu and Kashmir administrations has directed all the districts to organise and maintain

After increasing numbers of fresh Covid-19 cases were being reported from rural areas, the administration in its order stated that it is establishing Covid facilities in order to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19.

It further said that these Centres shall be equipped with necessary medical kits and linked to nearest Health Centres with allied facilities of medical consultation, testing, ambulance service and isolation of positive patients to be provided by involving concerned medical staff, ASHA workers, etc.

The initiative will provide an added support to people in various panchayats to access medical care and also help in providing space for isolation to Covid-infected patients who do not enough space in their homes, said Kundendeep Kour, District Panchayat Officer, Srinagar.

“Mask, sanitizers, PPE kits have been made available at the Centres. In case we get a patient who is critical, we will refer him/her to a hospital in Srinagar,” she said.

In these 5 bedded Covid Care Centres, a minimum of one oxygenated bed would be made available, informed Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz.

He further reiterated the need for such centres at the panchayat level and said, “The facility has been made keeping in mind the Covid positive patients who cannot resort to home isolation due to less number of rooms. The patients will be constantly monitored.”

Dr Kaizya, in charge of public health centre (PHC), Nowgam, speaking to ANI said, “People who do not have isolation space in their homes, can be treated here, provided they do not need critical care. We can take patients with preliminary needs.”

Meanwhile, these Covid Care Centres will also help in reducing the burden on main Covid hospitals in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir has 44,918 active cases of Covid-19. As many as 3,662 have people succumbed to the disease so far, as per official data released on Tuesday. (The Geneva Daily) (W-News)