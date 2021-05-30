Vaccination in Kandy to focus on Kundasale and Menikhinna

The coronavirus vaccination program in Kandy will focus on Kundasale and Menikhinna.

Media Minister and Kandy District Parliamentarian, Keheliya Rambukwella said that Kundasale and Menikhinna have been identified as high-risk areas in Kandy.

As a result, he said the vaccination program which began in Kandy today will focus on the two high risk areas.

The Minister said that the public in high-risk areas in other parts of the country will also be vaccinated.

He denied claims there was a shortage of funds to secure coronavirus vaccines.

Rambukwella said that several doses of vaccines have been purchased from the manufacturers.

The Minister said the Government hopes to complete vaccinating a large number of people over the next three months.

A stock of 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka last week.

Meanwhile, Sinopharm vaccine manufacturers have confirmed they will dispatch 1 million doses to Sri Lanka on 6th June. (Colombo Gazette)