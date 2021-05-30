UNP calls for legislation to control the pandemic

The United National Party (UNP) has called for the drafting of legislation to control the coronavirus pandemic.

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the Cabinet, headed by the President, should prepare a draft with a set of common policies to control the pandemic.

“No one else should be allowed to coordinate this. Discuss this Cabinet-led draft with non government party leaders and the Opposition in Parliament and seek their views. All opposition parties should submit proposals and help. I think it is important to discuss this with those in the medical field and with experts, including business people,” Wickremesinghe said.

He said the country will be able to submit a draft agreement that will be agreed upon by all within a month once all the discussions have taken place and legislation to control pandemic can be passed under this.

“To date we have not passed any legislation to control the pandemic. Other countries in the world are making the necessary laws and enforcing them,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said that Cabinet must prepare a draft law to control the pandemic and to sustain the country and the economy.

“Let us all work together to formulate a common policy. Then the noble goal of protecting Mother Sri Lanka will be fulfilled,” he said in a statement today.

Wickremesinghe also said the Health Sector has reached its tipping point and the only way to protect them is to set a common set of principles that everyone will accept.

He says a system should be developed to control the spread of the disease until the vaccination process is completed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidelines for controlling the spread of the virus.

“We have not fully implemented those instructions. We can take the example of how South Korea controlled this and how England controlled the disease after their second round. We have to work according to such plans,” he said.

Wickremesinghe also said that existing equipment and facilities in the medical laboratories of the Universities of Colombo, Peradeniya, Ruhuna, Jaffna and Ragama should be further improved and this will enable Sri Lanka to create programs for the suppression of COVID. (Colombo Gazette)