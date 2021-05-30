Second dose of Covishield administered at Abayaramaya Temple

The second dose of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine was administered at the Abayaramaya Temple in Narahenpita today.

According to reports, the vaccine was administered based on a list obtained by the temple.

Several people, including Buddhist monks received the second jab at the temple.

A tense situation also arose outside the temple when some people were refused entry.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) recently launched a strike after members of the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) had allegedly given remaining AstraZeneca vaccines to their kith and kin.

Sri Lanka initially received 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine free of charge from India and the Government purchased another 500,000 vaccines.

The Government was in possession of around 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to use as the second dose.

The Government had said the stock in hand will be utilized to provide the second jab to frontline healthcare workers, and the Military and the Police.

Accordingly, the Government had last month commenced the vaccination of the second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine on frontline workers.

However, the Government is desperately looking for another 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to administer to those who got the fist jab. (Colombo Gazette)