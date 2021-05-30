Number of people infected in parts of Colombo

A number of people have been found to be infected in parts of Colombo, according to the latest PCR test results.

Latest PCR test results showed a number of people were infected in Kotahena, Narahenpita, Wellawatta, Cinnamon Gardens and Borella.

Accordingly, 55 people have been found to be infected in Kotahena, 25 in Narahenpita, 24 in Wellawatta, 22 in Cinnamon Gardens and 26 in Borella.

The latest Covid cases were detected over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Meanwhile, 21 people were found to be infected in Mount Lavinia, 22 in Padukka, 28 in Piliyandala, and 22 in Homagama.

Officials said that 442 people were found to be infected in the Colombo District over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

They were among 2,882 people detected with the virus in Sri Lanka during this period.

Apart from Colombo, 541 people were detected with the virus in Gampaha, and 241 people in Kalutara.

Officials also said that 55 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas were among those found to be infected. (Colombo Gazette)