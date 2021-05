Former Parliamentarian, the venerable Baddegama Samitha Thero passed away while receiving treatment in hospital for the coronavirus.

The former MP had been admitted to the intensive care unit two weeks ago.

It was reported that he had visited the family of a Covid victim before he tested positive for the virus.

The venerable Baddegama Samitha Thero had been in Parliament as a member of the Peoples Alliance.

He was also a Pradeshiya Sabha member and a Provincial Council member. (Colombo Gazette)