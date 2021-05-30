Catholic priest makes sarcastic statement on blaming public

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya
A leading Catholic priest has made a sarcastic statement on blaming the public for everything.
Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando said that the public were blamed for the third wave of the coronavirus.
The Catholic priest said that it seems the public were at fault for allowing the airports to be open and tourists to arrive from countries where the virus was spreading and for allowing festivities in Nuwara Eliya to be held.
He said that, similarly, it seems fingers are being pointed at the Catholics over the Easter Sunday attacks.
The outspoken Catholic priest expressed his views in an open letter to President Gotabaya Rajapakse.
He said in the letter that it was also the public that voted for the Bill on the Port City resulting in the land being given to China.
Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando said that the only intelligent thing the public did was to elect the 225 members to Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)
“The only intelligent thing the public did was elect 225 members to parliament.” (statement attributed to Father Cyril Fernando.)
Obviously, this is a heavily edited reprint. Otherwise, I would have to accuse the priest of having one too many ‘sips’ of the communion wine.
People who digest all the injustices, become part of the perpetrators. But people who raise their voices and show dissent against injustice, make their name in the books of History. Even a spineless worm, wriggles and shows its displeasure when somebody keeps poking it. Father Cyril Fernando, has done what he can within the space and limits allowed and is great.