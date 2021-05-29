Public to be informed of vaccine date and location via SMS

The public will be informed of the date and location the coronavirus vaccine will be administered for that particular person or particular area via SMS in future.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that the new process will be followed when the second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine is administered.

He said that another form of communication will be implemented for those who don’t have mobile phones.

General Shavendra Silva said that a similar process will be implemented when administering the first dose of a vaccine as well.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday advised the health authorities to administer the second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine after a month (June 8th) at the same location where the public received their first jab on the 8th of May.

The Government has already allocated 375,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to administer the second jab.

The President also emphasized the need for the vaccination programme to continue in a systematic manner in the districts which have been identified and prioritized by the health sector. (Colombo Gazette)